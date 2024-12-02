Buckzy raises USD 14.5 mln in Series A funding round

This round of financing is a validation of Buckzy’s vision to create an intelligent and automated international payment system, say company representatives. The company is on a mission to build the plumbing for real-time money movement globally, the same way high-speed internet fundamentally shifted the communications industry.

Founded in 2018, Buckzy enables real-time cross-border payments and Banking-as-a-Service capabilities through an embedded finance platform that is secure, scalable, modular, and fully compliant with regulations. This offering is quickly gaining traction with financial institutions looking to better serve their own customer. Since going live in 2020, Buckzy has added over 140 customers to its client roster including traditional banks, neobanks, and fintechs.











How Buckzy augments the cross-border payments market

As a licensed money transfer company, Buckzy works with banks around the world to enable real-time international payments that are reliable, secure, and affordable. The platform is sophisticated yet user-friendly and offers multi-currency bank accounts, local settlement accounts, real-time FX quoting, and booking, all with no hidden fees or unnecessary overhead costs.

Company officials stated that the cross-border payments market is approximately USD 150 trillion globally, and is still significantly underserved. Buckzy is blazing a path for an augmented customer experience, more automation, and lightning-fast payments. They are proud supporters of Buckzy’s impressive team, which has the right blend of experience, expertise, and insight to build the next generation of cross-border payments.

The Buckzy payment network currently disburses funds to over 80 countries, including the UK, India, the whole of the EU, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, and many more. The company recently expanded its network in Latin America, covering Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Uruguay.