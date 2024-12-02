Buckzy offers real-time cross-border payments to eight LATAM countries

The Buckzy network now covers eight countries in the LATAM region: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Uruguay. As part of the expansion, Buckzy will also deliver virtual account capability in the national currencies of each country, for banks, fintechs, and other providers to offer to their customers.

Commenting on the news, Buckzy’s officials said the pandemic has scaled up the demand for digital financial services worldwide, and Latin America is no exception. This region is viewed as one of the most important in terms of market opportunity with a large percentage of the population currently without access to the digital economy.

The company already provides connectivity to Guatemala and Honduras in Central America. The plans extend the Buckzy network into six more countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay.

