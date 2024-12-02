The app supports more than 25 international payment methods and enables payments with a fully integrated checkout.











Augmenting the checkout for online stores

BigCommerce aims to support growing online shops in further scaling up with reliable technology. Buckaroo's new payment app is an example of technology that helps online shops move forward. With the app, a customer benefits from client-sided payments.

In other words, there is no need to exit to an external payment page, you can pay directly from the checkout. That means 35% more conversion on average, as there is less chance of user drop-out during the payment process, as per the press release. In addition, the same app enables (partial) refunds from within the BigCommerce environment and is suitable for both BigCommerce's basic template, as well as customised (headless) integrations.





Multiple payment methods in multiple currencies

Within the cooperation, Buckaroo brings knowledge and experience with online payments. The app supports more than 25 international payment methods: from iDEAL, e-wallets, BNPL services like Riverty and Klarna, to credit cards and gift cards.

Furthermore, the app supports payments in multiple currencies and the checkout is fully customisable by country, amount of money, payment surcharge, and order of displayed payment methods. An online shop's house style can also be implemented in the checkout in terms of colour, logo, and tone-of-voice.

Buckaroo’s officias said that within the cooperation, they discovered where Buckaroo's added value lies in the existing ecosystem of BigCommerce. After an intensive development period, They are happy to say that the app is available in the App Store.





What does Buckaroo do?

Buckaroo is a payment provider, headquartered in the Netherlands. Buckaroo's technology supports the optimisation of business cash flows, with online and offline payment solutions. Buckaroo processes payments for more than 30,000 corporate organisations and small and medium-sized enterprises.