Buckaroo, Payconiq to simplify payments via QR code

The cooperation is aimed at enabling entrepreneurs working with Buckaroo to quickly go “live” with the latest omni-channel payment method via QR code via a direct link to Payconiq. With Payconiq, users can pay online and offline by scanning a QR code with their mobile phone's camera. The cooperating parties point out that this form of contactless payment is particularly safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buckaroo and Payconiq want to scale up in the coming period by expanding their range of services and increasing and developing technological possibilities. The idea is to serve entrepreneurs in a tailored and appropriate manner, the companies said. This will give entrepreneurs the chance to use one international payment method with Payconiq.