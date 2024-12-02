Buckaroo, Payconiq partner for online payments via smartphone

Payconiq is a new method for paying friends, in shops, cafés and restaurants, and now in web stores too, just by using a smartphone. ING launched the payment system in 2015, several Belgian and Dutch banks having decided to use the service as well.

Payconiq is suitable for every type of smartphone, both Android and iOS; all companies, from large to small, are able to offer Payconiq as a payment method.

In the Netherlands, 20,000 clients of ING and Rabobank have had the possibility to use Payconiq since the beginning of 2018, ahead of its official launch. Payconiq is preparing for the national launch later in 2018. As from that moment, clients of all Dutch banks will be able to use Payconiq online or in physical shops.