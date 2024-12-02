Buckaroo offers the acceptance of payments with Bancontact app

With this payment method, online merchants can allow their customers to complete the payment via their smartphones.

The Bancontact app can be downloaded for iOS and Android. Consumers scan the QR-code with their smartphone and confirm the mobile payment with a pin code in the mobile app on their smartphone or tablet. The Bancontact app can be used for amounts up to EUR 500 per transaction at a merchant.

Earlier in 2018, Buckaroo and Payconiq have announced a partnership to enable web merchants to offer Payconiq at the Buckaroo checkout.