Buckaroo brings Apple Pay to Dutch merchants

Amac is one of the first Dutch webstores offering their customers the possibility to pay online with Apple Pay. Buckaroo worked closely with MediaCT during the integration procedure. Apple Pay is also available in the Magento, WooCommerce, and Shopware webshop plugin, or via SDK.

When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and stored in the Secure Element on the device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

With iPhone and Apple Watch, customers can pay with Apple Pay in stores, restaurants, taxis, at vending machines, and other places. When shopping in apps or on the web in Safari with Apple Pay, there’s no need to manually fill out account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with with Face ID, Touch ID, or a devices passcode.