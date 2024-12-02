Buckaroo announces the acquisition of Sisow

Both parties have agreed with the acquisition in December 2020. Buckaroo sees the acquisition as a strategic move to strengthen its position in the SME sector. Sisow has more than 14,000 customers on the Dutch and Belgian market.

The acquisition of Sisow is subject to approval by De Nederlandsche Bank. A decision in this regard is expected in Q1 2021. After this, Sisow will continue under the brand name ‘Sisow by Buckaroo’. The Sisow employees will transfer to Buckaroo but will continue to work from the office in Helmond.

Sisow is a Netherlands-based payment service provider founded in 2011. The original key product was a digital invoice management system, which included the option to pay online via iDEAL. The link with iDEAL was later expanded with international payment methods such as: Visa, Mastercard, and Bancontact.