



Through this move, Buckaroo is set to become the central point of contact for companies and entrepreneurs who leverage PayPal as a payment method. This allows them to go through the onboarding process only once, while also benefiting from central insight into payments and being able to manage disputes within the Buckaroo Plaza. Additionally, in partnership with PayPal, Buckaroo is among the first Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to provide merchants across the Netherlands and Belgium with a full suite of PayPal solutions, including PayPal Express and PayPal Pay Later.











The expansion of its partnership with PayPal comes almost a year after Buckaroo collaborated with Knaken to introduce the Settle payment system. At that time, Knaken launched its new payment system, Settle, with Buckaroo being the first PSP in the Netherlands to integrate the tool. Settle delivered a secure platform for users to conduct transactions with over 150 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC. Also, the tool allowed instant payments without requiring a wallet.





Buckaroo and PayPal’s partnership potential benefits

Among the advantages that the collaboration between Buckaroo and PayPal can bring to companies and entrepreneurs, the two companies underline simplified onboarding, efficient payouts and reconciliation, central handling of payment disputes, and additional choices for customers. Representatives from Buckaroo commented on the announcement, mentioning that the alliance with PayPal supports their company in optimising payment processes for merchants. Integrating PayPal within the Buckaroo platform is set to deliver merchants increased ease of use and a centrally managed ecosystem. This intends to allow them to centre their efforts on scaling their business while Buckaroo handles complex payment logistics.

Furthermore, PayPal highlighted that by solidifying its partnership with Buckaroo, merchants obtain access to the benefits the company delivers without extensive effort. Through this, they can leverage PayPal to reach new audiences and grow their operations. Buckaroo’s new PayPal integration works towards augmenting operational processes, enabling merchants to grow in a greatly competitive market.