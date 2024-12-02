Buckaroo, AfterPay enable merchants access to new markets

Web shops are able to offer pay after delivery services in four additional countries alongside the Netherlands, namely Belgium, Germany, Austria, and Finland. Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland will soon follow.

Buckaroo has operated as a PSP in the Netherlands since 2005. Its widespread payment platform handles online and offline transactions for over 5,000 clients every day.

AfterPay started in 2010 and is part of Arvato Bertelsmann. It currently operates in nine European countries. Online shoppers can pay with AfterPay at around 5,000 web shops.