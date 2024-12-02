Thanks to its credit card acquiring capabilities and merchant onboarding process, SEPAY has distinguished itself in its ability to provide a comprehensive PoS solution, with next day implementation of its payment solutions (both mobile and fixed terminals). The company currently serves over 13,500 customers with a strong footprint in the retail industry across the Benelux and in Germany.

Buckaroo sees this acquisition as a strategic move to further strengthen its position on the SME market and its offering with an omnichannel payment solution, both to their respective clients and to new customers. SEPAY is the second strategic acquisition of Buckaroo, following Sisow in 2021. The combined group will serve 27,000 customers and process c. EUR 10 billion in transaction volume.

Commenting on the acquisition, representatives from Buckaroo stated that they are happy with the arrival of SEPAY at Buckaroo. The ecommerce landscape is growing and requires a complete payment solution. The combination of Buckaroo and SEPAY ensures a position in the payments market with an omnichannel payment solution, which includes instore payments across Europe. This way they make sure that companies, with both local and international ambitions, get paid anywhere.