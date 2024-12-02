Buchanan Partners, Yardi PAYscan to partner for invoice processing system

Yardi PAYscan is part of Yardi Procure to Pay, an end-to-end procurement, vendor management and electronic invoicing platform.

The reason that led to this integration was the fact that Buchanan Partners needed new tools to help the staff be more productive, by eliminating manual data entry. They also wanted to reduce the volume of paper taking up space in the offices. PAYscan has done all that with automated workflows, electronic processing and instant drilldown to invoices and receipts. Johanna C. Bolin, controller for Buchanan, argues that with mobile access to the Yardi cloud, the workers are as empowered to process invoices in the field as they are in the office.

The integration of Yardi PAYscan with Buchanans Yardi Voyager property management and accounting platform enables easy retrieval of invoices and other scanned items, such as lease documents and W-9s.