Bubbly launches payment engine for app users without credit cards

According to the source, the payment engine supports one-time and recurring charges, as well as ‘micro-billing’.

Bubbly has also launched a platform dubbed Bubbly360, that lets users share voice messages on featurephones, smartphones, and its website.

Featurephone users have access to only two payment methods: subscriptions or paying for each premium voice message. On a smartphone, they can pay both ways, and also purchase premium services, virtual goods like stickers, or voice filters in the in-app stores, through their carriers or pre-paid cards.

Bubbly’s investors include Sequoia Capital and SingTel Innov8. The startup has raised USD 39 million to date and says it now has approximately 40 million users.