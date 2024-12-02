BtoBet partners Tola Mobile to offer local payment methods across Africa

The partnership is marked as a key strategic directive by BtoBet, as it moves to integrate Tola Mobile’s ‘Wallet API’ system across its tailored African platform, allowing bookmaker partners a greater depth of localised payment solutions.

Since 2011, Tola Mobile has catered for ‘unbanked African consumers’, offering access to digital payment services through its SMS ‘Wallet’ and ‘MobilePay’ platforms.

Integrating Tola Mobile solutions, BtoBet has secured a further SMS payment processing gateway for its platform, allowing partners to fund winnings and prizes through SMS notifications, a key transactional functionality for African players.

Further partnership benefits will see BtoBet expand its credit card payment processing facilities for transactions taken for the markets of Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria.