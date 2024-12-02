BTG Pactual deploys Jumio biometric onboarding tech

The aim of this agreement is to help properly vet the digital identity of new clients and automate the onboarding process. BTG Pactual chose Jumio because it offers the most mature solution for the Brazilian market. It also accepts and verifies multiple types of government-issued IDs such as passports, driver’s licenses, and ID cards.

Earlier in 2019 Jumio established a new sales office in Brazil to serve the growing LATAM fintech, financial service, and sharing economy markets. The company’s expansion into the region began in August 2018 when Jumio SAS started operations in Colombia.