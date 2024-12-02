BTC rolls out mobile money wallet SMEGA

SMEGA works on Comviva’s mobiquity Money platform, offering its consumers a quick way to perform financial transactions from home or on the go. SMEGA provides multiple financial transactions such as P2P money transfer, airtime and data purchase, prepaid electricity purchase, water bill payment, BTC postpaid bill payment and salary payment.

With the solution, customers will be able to send money to other SMEGA users as well as to non-registered individuals who will receive a passcode which can be used to cash-out money at BTC outlets. Businesses can leverage SMEGA’s bulk payment feature to pay salaries and allowances to their staff. In addition, the Motshelo Club feature allows a number of people to contribute to a group savings wallet and use the money on rotational basis in good and bad times.

BTC was established in 1980 to provide, develop, operate, and manage Botswanas national and international telecommunications services.