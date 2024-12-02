BTC-e exchange enables trading in Chinese offshore CNH

As a result, btc-e clients can trade 3 new instruments, which are now available in their btc-e MetaTrader4 and WebTrader platforms, under the following symbols: USD/CNH (available on WebTrader only), BTC/CNH and LTC/CNH.

‘Offshore yuan’ (CNH) refers to the amounts of Chinese (CNY) available for trade on international markets by businesses. It is the fourth fiat currency offered for trading on BTC-e, the others being USD, EUR and RUB. It also allows trading between these currencies, as well as Bitcoin and a selection of seven alternative crypto-currencies including litecoin, namecoin and peercoin.

To fund a BTC-e account with CNH, users must wire money via a National Australia Bank (NAB) account in Sydney.

