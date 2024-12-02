



Through this move, transactions conducted on BSNL’s official platform are set to be routed via the payment gateway of SBI, with the telecom company ensuring that all these payments are safe and go through a portal that can process them with a decreased fail rate. Additionally, the partnership between SBI and BSNL enables customers to make payments for their landline and mobile bills leveraging several methods, including UPI, net banking, credit or debit cards, and wallets. This initiative focuses on maintaining the safety of transactions and customers’ associated information.











The announcement comes just after SBI launched the SBI Innovation Hub in collaboration with APIX, a platform that connects financial institutions and fintech companies. The hub was created to provide a dedicated workspace for fintech startups and developers to design advanced financial solution that fall in line with SBI’s digital strategy and customer base. The move planned to deliver financial innovation, digital transformation, and scaled financial inclusion. At the same time, the SBI Innovation Hub intended to accelerate SBI’s digital advancement by offering developers access to more than 250 of the bank’s financial service APIs, within a secure Sandbox environment.





BSNL’s offering and its partnership with SBI

Currently, BSNL’s website and Self Care mobile app deliver a range of payment options, allowing customers to make managing their accounts more optimised and convenient. The partnership with SBI underlines BSNL’s commitment to modernising and making its operations more secure, while also aligning with the scaling digital payment landscape in India.

Besides entering this collaboration, BSNL aims to launch advanced services that can improve the customer experience. Among them, the telecom company mentions live TV services via fibre (IFTV), SIM kiosks, and Direct-to-Device (D2D) services. Also, BSNL looks into expanding its 4G network coverage to more regions across India, planning to solidify its position in the market and compete with private telecom operators. Through these initiatives, BSNL intends to advance its allegiance to adopting modern technologies and offering a simplified and augmented experience for its users.