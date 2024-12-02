BS PAYONE, Retail Pro equip Benetton with mobile tablet POS solution

With the integration of the new POS and payments solutions, associates can complete sales interactions anywhere on the sales floor, wherever they are engaging with customers. The pilot was completed in March 2019.

The POS’ operating system aims to help consultants receive payments after the consultation and sales initiation throughout the entire store, in addition to calling up inventory, availability of articles or possible deliveries from the branch network.

The receipt is printed on a receipt printer and, if desired, sent to the consumer by e-mail.

