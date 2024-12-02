Brompton Bicycle, Divido partner for POS finance for online customers

With Divido’s platform, Brompton customers will be able to spread the cost of their purchase. The company’s lending platform works in multiple markets and with multiple lenders. It is currently available in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Nordics, and the US.

Moreover, according to the press release, Divido is on track to process its first USD 1 billion worth of credit applications in 2019.

Earlier in June 2019, Divido has announced that it has been selected by Triumph Motorcycles to deliver point-of-purchase finance on after-sale products across the UK.