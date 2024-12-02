Brokerage Engine taps Payload for platform payment automation

Fintech Payload offers software platforms a suite of developer APIs and toolkits allowing them to customise a fully embedded inbound and outbound payment experience from up-front customer enrolment through transaction processing and reporting.











Prior to integrating Payload, Brokerage Engine users managed payments using a mix of payment methods and processes such as bank direct ACH, separate card processing, manual checks and wires, and cash. For Brokerage Engine, managing a decentralised payment landscape for more than 500 agents was time-consuming for their agents and administrative team. The convenience of Payload enables them to make charges remotely and electronic records for all transactions are easily accessible.

Agent billing offers administrators the options to invoice for one-time or recurring fees, leverage autopay, accept all major payment methods, and choose who pays the fees. Digital Earnest Money payments are securely requested from home buyers via payment link or within Brokerage Engine. Commission payouts are triggered in seconds and processed the same day for quick delivery to agents.

Brokerage Engine users can activate the integrations of their choice in-app and are activated in near real-time. In a statement, Payload representatives said that in their commitment to bring payment innovation to the real estate industry, they are happy to partner with the Brokerage Engine team and their tech-forward mission. Through this integration, they have the opportunity to help automate payments for thousands of agents and admins across North America.





What does Payload do?

Payload is a financial technology platform that automates the flow of incoming and outgoing payments. The company uses a cutting-edge API architecture to seamlessly integrate into key business platforms, streamlining historically manual payments using ACH, Real Time Payments (RTP), and the major Card Networks.

Payload launched in 2020 to digitise traditionally manual Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for real estate and expanded to encompass other real estate transactions including agent invoicing and closing disbursements. Its payment technology was created to enhance security, save time, and money.





More information about Brokerage Engine

Founded in 2018 and designed by the leader of a prominent Texas Sotheby’s brokerage, Brokerage Engine was born out of the frustration of innovation in the back-office accounting category. Taking the approach of a full-operating system, Brokerage Engine provides tools that serve the full listing-to-close journey. The system covers accounting, compliance marketing and agent management. The tool also offers an extensive list of integrations with other technologies, which helps brokerages plug in other tech to the platform.