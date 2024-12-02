Broadridge acquires CompSci Resources

As a result of the acquisition, CompSci’s technology platform TransformTM will be integrated with Broadridge’s regulatory filings and disclosure capabilities to provide public companies and funds with a full-suite of collaborative, web-based solutions to simplify and augment SEC regulatory disclosure preparation, XBRL tagging, and EDGAR filing.

Speaking on the acquisition, officials from Broadridge said the combination of CompSci and their technology and expertise provides the ultimate SEC disclosure solution to the industry at a time when public companies and funds need to comply with increasingly complex regulatory requirements in an efficient and cost-effective manner. They are modernising the regulatory disclosure process with advanced technology to enable public companies and funds to have more direct control of their SEC filings.











Enhances governance and communication capabilities with AI

The CompSci web-based regulatory disclosure and filing platform enhances Broadridge’s portfolio of end-to-end governance and communication capabilities, which includes solutions for shareholder meetings and proxy, corporate governance and shareholder engagement, and stock transfer agency. The platform automates the disclosure preparation process, features AI-assisted XBRL tagging, and enables seamless collaboration among geographically dispersed work teams. Further, the technology allows the process to move from Word and Excel documents to web-enabled and self-serve methods. It can be leveraged to manage filings independently using a self-service approach or can be used as a hybrid solution with support from Broadridge’s expert service teams.

Broadridge’s Investor Communication Solutions business, which includes Broadridge Issuer Solutions, sits at the centre of a global network that connects hundreds of broker-dealers and wealth managers, thousands of public companies, tens of thousands of funds, more than 100 million individual investors and 800 million equity positions. Broadridge’s investment in this connected network creates real benefit for clients and the broader industry by enabling better corporate governance, enhancing the investor experience, and driving improved business outcomes.





More information about Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global fintech with over USD 6 billion in revenues, provides infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. It delivers technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers, and public companies.

Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub, enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Their technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than USD 10 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally.