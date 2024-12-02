British holiday camp says guest records may have been hacked

Butlin’s is a chain of large holiday camps in the UK. The camp says the data in question included names, home addresses, email addresses and telephone numbers. Managing director Dermot King apologised for the incident and said no financial information was compromised. Moreover, the company has set up a dedicated team to contact guests who may have been affected.

A spokeswoman for the Information Commissioners Office said, Butlin’s has made us aware of an incident and we will be making enquiries, according to BBC.