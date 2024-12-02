British Airways suffers data breach

The thefts occurred during a data breach that affected bookings made on the airlines website and app between August 21 and September 5 2018, parent International Airlines Group (IAG) said, with around 380,000 card payments being compromised.

AG said the data breach had been resolved and the website was working normally, and that no travel or passport details were stolen. It was communicating with affected customers but advised any others who believed they might have been affected to contact their banks or credit card providers.

The airline company had launched an investigation and notified police and other relevant authorities.