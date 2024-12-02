British Airways partners with Amadeus for tech innovation

British Airways and Amadeus will work together to develop Nevio's Offer and Order capabilities, tailored for modern airline retailers. Nevio's Offer suite will enable more dynamic products and bundles, with Dynamic Offer Pricing providing real-time pricing options based on marketplace evolutions. A set of Digital Experience tools will support a user-friendly booking process and streamline servicing across devices and channels, including handling disruptions.

The collaboration will produce highly relevant, personalised customer offers, and deliver an augmented retailing and servicing experience for customers.











Supporting an ambition of IATA

Built around IATA Offer and Order principles, this totally new, open, modular platform benefits from the latest advances in AI and will help the carrier build demand, differentiate itself in the market and drive value across its entire business at speed.

The team at Amadeus sees this the partnership with British Airways as transformative. They’ve been working closely with British Airways for more than 20 years and they’re happy that the airline has once again agreed to be a driver customer to shape the future of the aviation industry. The milestone partnership unveiled is a significant step in their journey to making modern retailing a reality, with the deployment of rich, dynamic, personalised offers and next-generation order management.

Amadeus’ partnership with British Airways showcases a commitment to support an ambition on the part of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to create a wholly Offer and Order based retailing environment by 2030. The open platform technology being developed by Amadeus enables the airline to be innovative in its approach to retailing and revenue opportunities and is designed to grow with the airline’s business ambitions.