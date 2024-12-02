British Airways and Qatar Airways to launch Avios-earning credit card in India

The partnership between British Airways, Qatar Airways and India’s Induslnd Bank is set to launch in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-2024.

BA is a member carrier of the International Airlines Group (IAG), while Qatar Airways adopted Avios as the reward currency for its Privilege Club scheme in March 2022. According to the press release, the card would offer ‘best-in-class rewards and benefits to elevate the international travel experience of customers’.











Gaining credit and other benefits with the multi-brand credit card

Stacked with multiple attractive benefits suiting the requirements of frequent travellers, at the time of application this credit card will give customers the flexibility to choose their preferred airline loyalty programme, British Airways Executive Club or Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and select their preferred travel destination to collect maximum Avios and enjoy a host of other benefits.

IAG Loyalty – the subsidiary which manages the British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus, Vueling Club, and the Aer Lingus AerClub schemes – has gradually been rolling out new Avios-related benefits, including a wine delivery business, and a new Avios-earning partnership with Uber.

Later in 2023, British Airways is set to change the way their loyalty members earn Avios through flying, moving away from the current model of Avios earning being linked to the distance flown in favour of Avios being earned per flight expenditure.

Officials from IAG stated that they are happy to launch the new British Airways and Qatar Airways credit card with IndusInd Bank, a unique multi-brand credit card. The Avios currency will give Indian consumers great value rewards and opportunities to do more when it comes to global travel and experiences.