Britain's Competition and Markets Authority urges Facebook, eBay to tackle fake reviews

The news was confirmed by Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), after pressing the online platforms to tackle the issue, according to BBC. Customer reviews have become an integral part of online shopping on several websites and apps, but the regulator has expressed concerns that some comments may not be genuine.

Furthermore, the authority said neither company was intentionally allowing such content, and both had committed to tackle the problem. For instance eBay announced they will continue to take action against any seller that breaches the company’s user polices, while Facebook said it was working to stop such fraudulent activity, including exploring the use of automated technology to help remove content before it was seen.

Facebook has removed 188 groups and disabled 24 user accounts whilst eBay has permanently banned 140 users over the last 6 months, according to the CMA.