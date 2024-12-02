Brismo partners, LendingClub create performance metrics for lending

Brismo has created standardised performance metrics, using granular loan level data, allowing investors to compare LendingClub and other platforms in the non-bank lending sector’s track record. Brismo says its standardised metrics enable investors to view loan performance in the non-bank lending sector is such a way as to allow them to compare risk and return characteristics across multiple geographies and asset types.

This, the company adds, allows for the performing activities such as risk management, due diligence, risk monitoring, performance benchmarking, and portfolio valuation.

LendingClub is an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, facilitating personal loans, business loans, and financing for elective medical procedures and K-12 education and tutoring. Borrowers access lower interest rate loans through an online or mobile interface. Investors provide the capital to enable many of the loans in exchange for earning interest.