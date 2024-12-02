



BRISKPE aims to offer micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) a comprehensive solution that enables these businesses to cut costs, upgrade global operations, and increase their competitiveness in the international market.

Furthermore, this unified platform merges account-to-account (A2A) transfers with card collections supported by PayU and PayPal, offering exporters, service providers, marketplace sellers, and freelancers convenience and efficiency in handling international transactions. By integrating A2A transfers with card and wallet-based collections, BRISKPE provides MSMEs with the flexibility to meet varied client preferences, expand market reach, and boost growth. This integration allows businesses to access a global user network and discover new opportunities.

Efficient payment solutions

MSMEs are important for India to reach its USD 2 trillion export goal by 2030, but they face challenges in international trade, particularly with payments. High forex fees, slow payment timelines, and regulatory hurdles complicate the process. BRISKPE focuses on addressing these issues by offering a platform that reduces costs with a flat 1% transaction fee, ensuring funds are credited within one day. It supports local collections in six major currencies, allowing businesses to maintain cash flow and focus on growth without the complexity of traditional payment methods.

BRISKPE facilitates SWIFT transfers in more than 30 currencies and offers real-time payment tracking. Instant Know Your Customer (KYC) approvals guarantee a smooth onboarding experience, while the comprehensive dashboard simplifies payment management. This is about enabling businesses to reinvest in their growth and fully use their revenue. A cost-effective solution can make the difference between stagnation and growth.

For card and wallet transactions, BRISKPE provides secure payments through reliable gateways such as PayU and PayPal, which use advanced fraud detection technologies. The platform optimises payment integration, saving time and minimising technical complexities.