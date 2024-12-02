Brioche Dorée partners with AIRTAG for m-wallet solution

The Brioche Dorée mobile wallet is set to use AIRTAG’s AIRSHOP platform, and it will include ordering, payment, loyalty and couponing features accessible via iPhone iOS 7 app, Android app or mobile website.

The Brioche Dorée mobile wallet includes a customized homepage with product recommendations and offers personalized coupons based on purchasing history and customer profile. Additionally, Brioche Dorée app users can create a mobile loyalty card and earn rewards for both online and in-store spend.

The Brioche Dorée wallet’s ordering and payment features enable customers to place orders by mobile phone or online. Customers can place an order from a selection of available products and choose to pay either on the app or in-store. On the app customers can also choose their preferred time for in-store order pick-up.

The Brioche Dorée mobile wallet is currently piloting in 20 stores across France.

In recent news, Airtag has entered a partnership with Fira de Barcelona, to launch a mobile ordering solution.