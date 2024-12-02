Brink's acquires majority of G4S cash operations for USD 860 mln

The deal is said to be valued at for USD 860 million. The G4S operations, which generated about USD 800 million in pro forma revenue in 2019, will add 14 markets to the existing Brink's footprint. The deal however, excludes the G4S Retail Cash Solutions business and cash operations in the UK, South Africa and several smaller geographic markets.

The deal helps Brink's expand its business into cash-intensive, emerging markets mainly located in Asia and Eastern Europe. The deal represents the 14th acquisition by Brink's since 2017. Just last month the company took a USD 9 million stake in Moneygram. The deal will be completed in multiple phases, with the first part completed in 60 days and the remaining by the end of 2020.



