Bringg announces free delivery solution for business owners





By using BringgNow, business owners can load incoming orders, dispatch deliveries to their own drivers or crowdsourced fleets, and deliver items to customers with a fully branded, real-time Uber-like experience. This solution was initially scheduled to be released later in 2020, however Bringg made the decision to release early to aid businesses facing increased demand for delivery services, especially grocers, convenience stores, and restaurants. The company is offering business owners this solution for last-mile delivery management for free.

Moreover, BringgNow will provide smaller businesses the ability to start, scale, and manage delivery operations to ensure a delivery experience comparable to that of leading food and retail businesses. Features offered with BringgNow include: