Brightwell partners with Visa





Following this announcement, Brightwell, the leading provider for cross-border global payments enablement, implemented Visa Direct in order to enable payouts to eligible bank accounts and wallets around the world.

Throughout this strategic deal, Visa Direct’s vast reach will be extended to more clients across the globe, aiming to optimise overall quick and secure access via accounts and wallets as endpoints.







More information on the partnership

Atlanta-based financial technology company Brightwell was developed in order to design and provide customers, businesses, enterprises, and individuals with the possibility to send money securely across the globe. Its suite of cross-border payment tools is simple to use and integrate, aiming to accelerate the development of financial inclusion as well.

The collaboration with the multinational payment card services corporation makes Brightwell a Visa-enabled platform provider in the region of North America, in order to provide all cross-border payment modalities enabled through the use of the company’s digital payment network, Visa Direct. At the same time, the deal will also focus on optimising and accelerating the digitalisation and transformation of the global money movement.

The implementation of Visa Direct’s account and wallet payment methods and capabilities aims to expand the network of Brightwell to multiple endpoints in 160 currencies. In addition, the partnership will give Brightwell the possibility to send money across borders to eligible cards, wallets, and bank accounts around the world. Banking customers and clients, as well as program managers and corporate users, will be enabled to access more payment options and methods.

As banks, financial institutions, and corporations are becoming increasingly global, they will need reliable, cross-border payment solutions in order to develop securely and efficiently in an ever-evolving industry. Both companies will prioritise offering clients access to quick and easy global transactions, meeting their needs, preferences, and demands while remaining compliant with the different laws and regulations of markets.

Visa Direct will be used in order to provide worldwide reach to multiple endpoints with real-time, cross-border, and domestic payment services. Following the partnership with Brightwell, Visa will remain focused on optimising and fostering development, as well as supporting new payment experiences across the ecosystem.







