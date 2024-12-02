Brightpearl announces iOS POS solution, PayPal Here integration

The new Brightpearl POS allows traditional brick and mortar retailers to provide an omnichannel experience for their customers. It offers visibility into inventory over multiple locations, while directly integrating all transactions into Brightpearls accounting capabilities.

Brightpearl POS supports return processing, collation of sales from multiple store outlets, inventory updates across the business, warehouse visibility, and up-to-date financials. The integration of PayPal Here will help retailers to boost their business by enabling in person payments, and acceptance of many payment forms including Chip and PIN debit and credit cards, or contactless, including Apple Pay and Android Pay.