Brighterion and Elavon to use AI for fraud prevention

Brighterion is a Mastercard company and it has the ability to analyse nearly 100 billion transactions annually. Through this collaboration, it will enable Elavon to better discover and identify transaction anomalies. This will help mitigate risk and maintain the integrity of Elavon’s global systems. The companies will work with merchants in the US, Europe, and LATAM in a bit to incorporate fraud monitoring into their systems.

Besides Brighterion’s AI capabilities, Mastercard’s AI and machine learning technologies provide real-time intelligence across data sources regardless of type, complexity or volume. AI Express, one of its techs, aims to help companies develop a tailored AI model and to address key business priorities, such as AML, fraud risk management, cybersecurity, credit risk prediction, and operational efficiencies.