BridgerPay launches self-onboarding payment operations platform

USD 156 trillion will cross international borders in 2022, with cross-border transactions worth up to 41% more than local ones. Given the market size, all businesses are increasingly feeling the need to enter new markets. The problem is that, to scale internationally, merchants need a platform that allows them to automate their payment flows, connect multiple payment providers, and generate data-driven insights, according to the press release.

BridgerPay allows any business to autonomously connect their website to a PCI DSS Level 1 end-to-end payment operations platform with 500+ ready-made connections. Through a single platform, merchants can leverage multi-provider payment processing to scale globally and reduce declined transactions. The company recently closed an addition to its Seed round, raising a total of USD 6 million in equity and secondary to build the self-onboarding payment operations platform, making BridgerPay a full SaaS product.

With BridgerPay, any business can set up in seconds a payment operations platform that is connected to its website through a ready-made plugin (Magento, WooCommerce, WordPress, PrestaShop, BigCommerce, and more) or a few lines of code. The automated signup complements the platform’s interface and makes the technology available to everyone. This includes Bridger Retry to save declined card payments, reportedly allowing merchants to save up to 30% more transactions.