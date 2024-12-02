BridgerPay launches omnichannel payment operations platform

















With the new platform, BridgerPay focuses on delivering control and flexibility to businesses aiming to streamline their payment processes across all payment channels, including ecommerce shops, physical stores, and mobile applications. The company’s transition to an omnichannel payment operations platform solidifies its position in the industry, as it fills an untapped gap of omnichannel orchestration and payment operations that exist globally, a difficulty encountered by many businesses that run multi-channel operations.BridgerPay aims to provide businesses with the option to choose their preferred payment service provider for each channel by offering an agnostic solution that enables merchants to optimise processing in any channel. The company’s platform does not restrict business payments, allowing both online and offline operations to process payments leveraging a suitable solution for each channel and geographic region. Moreover, all payments go through the business’ central management system, ensuring automation and enabling merchants to initiate and process a transaction in a point of sale directly from their systems. Also, they receive the flexibility to gain credit card tokens directly from the point of sale and utilise them in their PMS or CRM, with the possibility to include fallback payment providers to improve the approval ratio.According to BridgerPay’s officials, the company intends to enhance the payment landscape for businesses by providing them with the tools they require to simplify and improve payment processes. The launch of the new platform came as a response to the demands of BridgerPay’s enterprise clients that needed to expand functionalities offline, in physical stores, or at hotel front desks. With the service, the company aims to enhance how businesses navigate and manage their payments.

The platform’s capabilities and features

As per the information detailed in the press release, BridgerPay’s platform provides businesses with:

Automation and control across all channels, with payments going through a central management system that simplifies payment processing and improves operational efficiency;

Connectivity between any payment channels and systems, reducing the rate of errors and providing the ability to initiate point-of-sale transactions and retrieve tokens from credit cards;

Payment optimisation for each channel businesses operate, customised to its geographical location and enabling merchants to achieve increased approval ratios in a physical point of sale and ecommerce;

Risk mitigation as businesses can choose payment providers for each channel, with the ability to diversify and spread the risk across them;

Improved revenue due to the capability to choose payment providers for each channel, whether it is web, mobile, or point of sale;

Secure transmission of credit card details in a safe and reliable environment and automatically eliminate PCI scope.

The introduction of an omnichannel payment operations platform allows BridgerPay to better position itself in the industry, as the company focuses on delivering payment solutions that meet the requirements of businesses across all sectors.