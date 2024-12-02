Bridgepoint invests USD 30 mln in Trustly

Trustly’s PSP technology platform can integrate payment methods and currently offers pay-ins and pay-outs, based on online banking e-payments. Trustly’s payment methods were created for mobile devices and offer cross-border payment functionality.

Trustly is a Sweden-based Fintech company that develops online banking e-payments solutions on the internet and mobile devices. Trustly’s solutions attract global customers across both the ecommerce (C2B) and online marketplaces (P2P) segments. The company was founded in 2008 and currently processes about 7 million payments annually.

Bridgepoint Development Capital (‘BDC’) provides funding to businesses headquartered in France, the Nordic region and the UK, typically buyouts valued up to EUR 150 million. It is part of Bridgepoint, the international private equity group, which invests in businesses across Europe valued between EUR 200 million and EUR 1 billion.