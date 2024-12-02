Bridge2 Solutions rolls out rewards payment solution

The solution allows consumers of Credit Card, Airline, Hotel and Retail Loyalty Programs to access and use their rewards currencies in real time, through digital wallets wherever Apple Pay and Android Pay are accepted.

The rewards solution is aimed at assisting major consumer loyalty programs and brands executing strategies to differentiate their brand and deliver point ubiquity, offering consumers anywhere, anytime use of rewards currencies.

Users need to select the Sponsors Loyalty Pay digital rewards account from within Apple Pay or Android Pay, view their rewards currency balance, and tap to make a payment using their rewards currencies at the retail POS. Purchases made with Loyalty Pay can be supplemented with a credit, debit or gift card.