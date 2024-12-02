BRICS: B2C ecommerce was predicted to reach USD 597.7 bln in 2014 - report

In total, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South African B2C ecommerce reached USD 380.2 billion increase to 69.3% in 2013, according to data issued by Ecommerce Foundation in cooperation with market research compant GFK, data which is based upon figures from the Global Online Measurement Standard for E-commerce (GOMSEC), ecommerce-europe.eu reports.

The BRICS countries made up 24.5% of the global B2C ecommerce market in 2013, which represents an increase of nearly 7%. 323.7 million consumers in the BRICS countries bought goods and services online in 2013. On average, these online consumers each spent USD 978 online. This is below the global average of USD 1,304. At $1,087, Chinese e-shoppers were the biggest spenders online, followed by the South Africans (USD 1,039) and Russians ($857).

In terms of internet penetration, the BRICS average of 44.1% in 2013 was considerably lower than the global average (64.0%). Of the five BRICS countries, Russia was in the lead with 59.0% of its population being connected to the internet. Brazil ranked second with 51.6%, followed by South Africa with 48.9%. China only had an internet penetration of 45.8% and India (15.1%).