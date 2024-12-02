Briad taps Ingenico, SecureTablePay to power Pay-at-the-Table service

The combined Pay-at-the-Table solution, which leverages SecureTablePays semi-integrated payment middleware with Ingenico Groups iWL252 wireless smart terminal, enables Briad Groups restaurants to improve efficiency and deliver a good customer experience by eliminating the need for servers to take the payment cards from guests in order to process card payments. The EMV-compliant solution increases table turns, eliminates the burden of costly chargebacks and speeds up payment operations for the benefit of both Briad and its customers.

Briad installed its first Pay-at-the-Table solution from SecureTablePay and Ingenico in the fall of 2017 at its Fridays location in Woodridge, New Jersey and is now also live at its two newly opened Zinburger restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia. Briad will now be rolling out the solution in its other Fridays and Zinburger locations across the US

