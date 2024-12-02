Brex has secured its Payment Institution (PI) licence in the EU via the Netherlands, reflecting its mission to serve high-growth businesses across key international markets.

With the approval, the intelligent finance platform is authorised to operate across the entire EU, issue commercial credit cards, and offer payment origination capabilities, including direct debits and credit transfers.

Expanding into a European customer base

Brex is exploring the possibility of securing a separate licence and supporting UK-based customers in the near future, as part of its commitment to product expansion and growing into new markets. Until this initiative, Brex customers had to be headquartered in the US to benefit from Brex’s platform, but now the company serves customers with EU operations, with nearly 50% of its customers working in more than one country.

The PI licence reflects Brex’s mission to serve more companies across Europe in a way that’s compliant with the regulatory requirements, as well as the local and global laws of the industry. The company will offer its full range of products, such as corporate cards, expense management, and treasury tools, to enterprises that are originated and based in the region.

Brex’s proprietary global payments infrastructure supports customers in over 200 countries and more than 60 currencies, and the licence accelerates its growth, enabling it to tailor its services to EU-based businesses and their subsidiaries with locally accepted cards, less friction, and improved payment capabilities. The onboarding will begin with select customers in the upcoming months through a phased rollout, provided they will be fully operational by early 2026.

To support its new customer base, Brex has established offices in the Netherlands with a full board and local teams across sales, operations, and customer service. A dozen team members are currently on the ground, with plans to scale as Brex continues to grow its European footprint.