Brex rolls out rewards for its direct-to-consumer and online-brand cardholders

Just as Brex launched a similar program for tech startups, the company is curating a new set of rewards, including a discount on advertising with Clear Channel, the out-of-home media advertising company, to fuel growth for online brands and retailers.

The Brex ecommerce rewards suite also includes an offering from Payoneer to reduce the cost of paying foreign contractors used for services such as design, engineering and customer service, via credit card.

Additionally, Brex ecommerce cardholders may use discounts on Shippo, multi-carrier shipping software, Signifyd, enterprise-grade fraud prevention technology, Stitch Labs, operations management platform for high growth brands, Zentail, a multichannel ecommerce automation platform, and Postscript, an SMS marketing platform for ecommerce stores.

Brex addresses B2B payments by creating corporate cards, rewards, and travel programs that are tailored to specific industries. In 2018 Brex launched the first corporate card and rewards program specifically designed for startups.