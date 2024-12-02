



Following this launch, B2B software vendors will have the possibility to easily embed Brex virtual cards into financial workflows and generate new, risk-free revenue streams on a global scale. This process will be backed by an expanded partnership with Mastercard.

The newly released product is an API-driven payment solution and, by integrating with providers across categories like travel, procurement, and enterprise resource planning (ARP), the tool will enable Brex to expand its enterprise footprint.











More insights on the Brex Embedded launch

As global B2B payment volume has grown over the past decade, firms around the world are increasingly embedding payments into their products in order to help their client’s workflows to generate new revenue streams. At the same time, building financial solution capabilities in-house is costly, time-consuming, and develops a significant regulatory and financial risk.

With this in mind, Brex Embedded leveraged proprietary APIs and issued integrations in order to enable any software vendor to integrate Brex’s worldwide corporate card and payment offerings directly into their platform, without the need for underwriting, onboarding, and credit risk processes. In addition, for Brex Embedded partners, their clients will make fast, secure, and worldwide payments in virtually any currency, all while also automating their existing financial workflows and payment reconciliation.

Brex Embedded payments give software vendors a single point of integration, which allows them to embed Brex virtual cards with up to 40x higher limits, as well as rewards and local currency payments in 50+ countries, aiming to save end-users time, money, and resources. These software vendors will also have the possibility to onboard global customers in days and ensure all spending conducted on their platforms is automatically reconciled for accounting.

The financial institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.



