Brex joins Magento Technology Partner programme

The Brex ecommerce credit card comes with an open line of credit, 60-day payment terms and interest-free financing.

Magento Commerce’s B2C, B2B, and omnichannel customers looking for payments and short-term financing solutions can apply to Brex within the platform. Moreover, Magento customers can enjoy instant online underwriting without personal guarantees and tailored rewards to online retail businesses.

Since its launch in February 2019, the Brex ecommerce offering has added a number of distribution partnerships including MDS, Payoneer, and Plastiq as well as a suite of rewards offers specific to the online retail industry across software, shipping, and advertising.