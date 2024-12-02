Breinrock partners with Layer2 Financial





Following this announcement, Breinrock will focus on further optimising the movement of money across the borders, while also prioritising simplicity, spending, and the overall process of delivering on the opportunities of digital currency in a secure and efficient manner.







More information on the collaboration

Breinrock was developed in order to facilitate cross-payment exchanges, with a focus on the process of connecting corporate clients who are engaged in trading goods, services, and solutions securely and quickly around the world.

As traditional payment methods are currently adding unnecessary delays and challenges for firms and businesses across the globe, and as money takes 2 to 3 days in order to move from one account the another, customers and individuals are looking for efficient solutions that will optimise their cross-border payment experience. By partnering with Layer2 Financial, Breinrosk is expected to optimise the process, making it last a mere 2-3 hours, giving clients the possibility to make transactions with friends, family, loved ones, and acquaintances faster and more safely.

Layer2 Financial will provide the company with its multi-partner, redundant platform, which was designed to offer payment processors, fintechs, neobanks, banks, and financial institutions the possibility to access a fully compliant collection, payouts, FX, payments, cross-border payment services, and more.

At the moment, Breinrock holds licenses in multiple regions around the world, such as the US, Canada, UAE, and Europe. The company is expected to leverage Layer2 Financial’s payment rails and already existing partnerships in order to facilitate optimised and secure transactions across various geographies. Both firms will prioritise the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers and collaborators, while also remaining compliant with the laws and regulations of local industries.

The partnership is set to allow the companies to engage fiat, digital currencies, and blockchain in the money movement processes in order to make them more accessible, traceable, and dependable methods of transactions. Additionally, the collaboration will focus on product offerings and the overall ability to navigate across different geographic regions, as they represent key factors in selecting Layer2 as their strategic partnership.



