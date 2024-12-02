Breeze Airways partners with Uplift for BNPL accessible travelling

The startup airline provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the US at affordable prices. It ensures a seamless booking process and has zero change or cancellation fees, catering to the needs of US-based customers who want to fly for cheap. By partnering with BNPL solution Uplift, customers can now benefit from paying for their airline tickets in monthly installments.

Similarly, Uplift doesn’t charge any fees, including late fees or prepayment penalties.

Uplift is now integrated into the airline’s website and mobile app, securing a frictionless payment experience, and providing flexible payment options to clients. Moreover, customers who choose to book their Breeze Airways tickets through Uplift can even travel before completing their payments, stimulating internal travelling that was hardly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.