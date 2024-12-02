BRED partners Worldline to implement Instant Payments software

The new platform must provide secure real-time processing of transactions in accordance with the standard established by the European Payments Council for the new payment instrument. CRISTAL Instant Payments will process Instant Payments instructions acquired via BRED’s digital channels up to the point of exchange for final settlement. It integrates within the BRED information system in order to post transactions to customers’ accounts in real time and to validate compliance with counter-terrorism, anti-money laundering and anti-fraud regulations.

CRISTAL Instant Payments fits in with the technical and business requirements, the main one being to implement agility in response to the uncertainties that remain for both the pace of adoption by end customers and the payment market segments that will be the most strongly impacted. This requirement is fully supported by the design of CRISTAL Mass Payments Highway, Worldline’s retail payment software package that is the proven foundation for CRISTAL Instant Payments.

