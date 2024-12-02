Bread Financial launches Bread Cashback American Express credit card

Bread Financial’s officials explained that the new credit card offers cardholders unlimited 2% cash back, no annual or foreign transaction fees, access to dining, travel, and entertainment offers, as well as comprehensive purchase, identity, and travel protections. This combination of benefits and value was designed to meet the needs of today’s consumers who demand more choice and access.

The Bread Cashback American Express credit card joins an existing suite of personalised Bread Financial solutions, including Bread PayTM (Buy Now, Pay Later and instalment loans) and Bread SavingsTM, formerly Comenity Direct. With the addition of the Bread Cashback American Express Credit Card, consumers at all stages of their financial lives have access to a suite of solutions to serve their payment and saving needs.

Consumers can apply for a Bread Cashback American Express Credit Card on the company’s website. The Bread Cashback Card is issued by Comenity Capital Bank, a Bread Financial company.