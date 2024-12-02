Brazil's Zippi secures USD 16 mln Series A

Zippi's solution allows micro-entrepreneurs to access working capital to pay suppliers via PIX, Brazil's real-time payment system.

Zippi’s target audience is broad and comes from many sectors, such as food, beauty, and retail, among others. According to the press release, the common element between all customers of fintech is that their working life is about buying and selling. There is a constant flow of payments, with recurring inflows and outflows.

The company presents itself as a ‘credit and instant payment method’, which allows the micro-entrepreneurs to use the PIX to buy inputs for their business using a credit made available by the fintech. The solution provides the micro-entrepreneur access to the working capital needed to keep their operation while the supplier receives payment on time. Zippi’s customer has a 7-day deadline to pay the credit taken with the fintech, which gets a fee of 3% on each transaction.

Although it sounds like a Buy Now, Pay Later product, officials explains that Zippi’s operation is more like a credit card: the customer has access to a monthly credit limit and can use this amount to pay suppliers via PIX. All is done by Zippi’s app, by which the customer can monitor all transactions made, the credit used, and the remaining balance. By being integrated with the Central Bank API, Zippi’s interface can perform PIX for any bank.